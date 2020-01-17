Frost and icy patches forecast for Co Kildare this weekend

It's set to be cold today with sunny spells and scattered showers with the very odd hail shower possible later for Co Kildare.

Highest temperatures of only 5 to 7 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Meanwhile, forecasters from Met Eireann are predicting a drop in temperatures over the weekend with frost, icy patches and fog on the way.

TONIGHT

Cold, calm and clear tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches. Lowest temperatures will widely fall back to -3 or -4 degrees. Some fog locally later too.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 18TH JANUARY

Frost and any fog will clear on Saturday to give a dry, calm and mostly sunny day. Cold throughout though with afternoon highs of only 3 to 7degrees, coldest across northern areas.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Generally dry and calm with high pressure in charge. However, it will be duller early in the week with patchy light rain. Less cold too though, with frost and ice limited to where skies break by night. Mist and fog at times with slack winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Very cold and frosty once again with minimum temperatures widely falling back to -3 or -4 degrees. Some fog setting in too, mainly across the midlands.

SUNDAY: A sharp to severe frost to start the day, but overall dry and sunny with just light breezes. Highs of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest across Ulster and north Leinster.