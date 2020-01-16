WEATHER: Trees pulled down across Kildare by more strong winds in the wake of Storm Brendan

Further stormy and wet weather in the wake of Storm Brendan has pulled down trees across Kildare this morning.

Our photo sent by a reader shows a tree came crashing down on the Brannockstown to Naas road earlier.

The location is at the Five Cross Roads after the Baptist Church and Harristown House.

Today will see more southerly gales with showery intervals of rain.

This disturbance will weaken later in the day, and the winds will ease to southwest 40 to 70 km/hr.

Tonight will be frosty with temperatures plunging below zero.