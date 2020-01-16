Wet and windy in County Kildare today

This morning will be wet and windy as persistent rain spreads eastwards across the country with strong, gusty southerly winds, according to Met Eireann. Brightening up this afternoon as rain clears eastwards and winds decrease fresh southwesterly. Showers will develop in the west towards evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Showers of rain or hail will spread from the west early tonight, but later it will become mainly dry again with clear spells and showers becoming confined to western coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees with frost away from the west coast. Southwest winds will ease further and become mostly moderate.