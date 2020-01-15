Over 80 new houses and apartments being built in Athy area

A total of 86 homes have received the green light to be built in the Athy area.

The units will comprise of four-bedroom, three-bedroom, two-bedroom houses as well as one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Also in the plans is car parking, bin stores, bicycle stores, a cycleway and footpath.Footpaths,roads and public lighting are also being built.

The location of the new housing is Clonmullen and Gallowshill,Geraldine Road, Athy.

The homes are being built by Paddy Raggett Homes Ltd based on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny.



