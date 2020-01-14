Drunk man stuffed blanket down loo at Newbridge Garda Station

A man who was so intoxicated he stuffed a blanket down the cistern of a toilet while in custody was remanded on bail until February 20 next for sentencing.

Piotr Milewski of 38 Capella Court, Langton Road, Newbridge, came to the attention of gardai on December 15, 2019, for being drunk in public. The court heard he was arrested for his own safety.

He was brought to Newbridge Garda Station and on the way there he spat in the van, causing €150 worth of damage. While in custody he stuffed a blanket down the cistern of a toilet causing damage to the toilet. Judge Desmond Zaidan asked if he mistook the toilet for a bed.

The court heard that the defendant is very embarrassed about the incident.