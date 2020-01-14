Jail for man who attempted to steal purse at Maynooth University

A man who was before Naas Court on Thursday, January 9, for trespass at Maynooth University with intention to commit a crime was sentenced to 11 months.

Daniel Kiernan, with an address listed as Rathnamuddagh, Dysart, Mullingar, came to the attention of gardaí on March 25, 2019, at Maynooth University.

The court heard the defendant, who pleaded not guilty, took a bus from Mullingar to Maynooth that day.

He went to the university with the aim of stealing food and wandered into an office on campus, when he noticed a handbag on the floor.

The court heard that he was disrupted while looking in the handbag for cash.

The lady whose bag it was gave evidence in court that the defendant had entered her office while she was at the nearby coffee dock with her colleagues.

She said that when she returned to her office to send an email she disturbed the defendant who was rifling through her bag.

Her purse was out of her bag and on the floor.

She said that the defendant pushed past her and ran out of the room. She shouted to her colleagues to stop him and a chase ensued.

He was caught and security called the gardaí.

She said that she was 100% sure it was the defendant, who claimed that he was not there on the day.

Garda Conor Foley from Leixlip Garda Station told the court that he was certain it was the defendant who was caught that day.

He said that the defendant was taken to Leixlip Garda Station where he made a full admission.

Mr Kiernan admitted that he got the bus that day from Mullingar and went onto campus to steal food. He was looking for a canteen or a staff canteen when he noticed a the handbag on the floor in an office and the door was open. He said he decided to check it for cash.

He told Garda Foley that “a lady came into the office and I was caught”.

The court heard from the defendant's solicitor that he is a civil engineer with a drink and gambling addiction. He said that his life had hit a “low ebb”. He has no previous convictions and has already spent 60 days in custody on this matter.

Sentence

Judge Desmond Zaidan sentenced the defendant to 11 months in custody and backdated it to November 11, 2019.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.