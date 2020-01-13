Kildare Gardai catch Taxi driver speeding on M4 motorway

Pic: An Garda Síochána Twitter

Leixlip Roads Policing conducted a speed checkpoint on Saturday, 11 January on the M4 motorway with several cars pulled over.

One such motorist was a taxi driver detected speeding at 149km/hr on the motorway, all to collect a fare. The driver received a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.

Gardai are urging motorists to slow down on the roads this week particularly with more unsettled weather predicted.