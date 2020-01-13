Irish Water to hold public meeting in Clane this week over Kildare infrastructure disruption

Clane and other Kildare towns will see major road and traffic disruptions this year to enable major infrastructure work to be done.

Irish Water is holding a public information evening in Clane this Thursday about upcoming works being carried out as part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme Contract 2B.

The drop-in information evening will take place on Thursday, January 16 (from 6.00pm - 8.00pm) at Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, County Kildare.

Irish Water said its project team will be in attendance to present project plans and answer any questions.

An information evening has already taken place in Sallins and further information evenings will be arranged for Naas and Newbridge in the coming weeks, it said.

Once the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage scheme Contact 2B is complete it will increase the capacity of the wastewater network and support future population and economic growth within the scheme catchment.

It will also reduce the risk of flooding or storm overflows for Newbridge, Naas, Kill, Johnstown, Sallins, Clane and Prosperous.

This project involves the installation of over 18km of new gravity sewers and rising mains to reinforce and improve the existing wastewater sewer network.

In addition it will build additional storm water storage tanks, and other upgrades at the Clane, Sallins and Monread wastewater pumping stations.

Irish Water said the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme (Contract 2B) will help to safeguard the River Liffey and its tributaries on its route through Kildare, from Newbridge down to Clane, and will provide the adjacent areas with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.

Speaking about the project, Olive Marshall, Irish Water said “Irish Water is committed to investing in the wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kildare to support the needs of the growing population and to safeguard the environment. The Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme (Contract 2B) will provide East Kildare and the surrounding areas with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow. Anyone interested in receiving further information or in asking questions about this project is invited to attend the information evening.”

For further information regarding this project please visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/upper-liffey-valley-sewer/