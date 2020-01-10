Plan to convert medical surgery to dwelling in Naas

A planning application has been made for a residential dwelling at Basin Street, Naas, with a decision due to be made in about three weeks..

The application is for a change of use of an existing doctor’s surgery to a dwelling at 7 Basin Street.

In October 1999, Kildare County Council granted permission for a change of use from a dwelling to a doctor’s surgery.

Read more County Kildare news

This permission also incorporated an extension and alterations at the same location.

The application further seeks permission for minor internal modifications as well as a connection to all existing mains services on site and all associated development works.

A decision is due to be made on February 22.