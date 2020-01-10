DAY 3 of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020

The big day has arrived! Judges at the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will stop visiting stands at 1.00pm today before beginning their final deliberations to decide who will be crowned the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology winner.

Over the course of the last few days, 1,100 students from 244 schools hailing from all over the country have been showing off their projects and sharing some of their discoveries with us.

The 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology winner will receive the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a top prize of €7,500. The lucky winner will also go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in Santander, Spain in September 2020.

The winners will be announced at the 2020 BTYSTE Awards Ceremony from 5.30pm – 7.30pm this evening. Stay tuned!

There’s still time to check out some of the awesome Special Acts running through the course of the day at the BTYSTE. Morgan & West of Unbelievable Science will be in the BT Arena at 11:00am and 13:30pm; expect explosive thrills, chemical spills and a risk assessment that gives their stage manager chills!

Also taking place in the BT Arena at 12:00pm and 14:15pm, the Physics of Breakdancing show will aim to help students to visualise physics concepts, including Newton’s Laws of Motion, Friction, Gravity, Centripetal Force, Momentum, all through movement and examples from daily life. These and much, much more will be on in the RDS today. They’re not to be missed!

Yesterday, doors opened to the 17th Annual Primary Science Fair, where primary school pupils are investigating the natural, human, social and cultural dimensions of local and wider environments, allowing them to tackle issues with science and technology.

Pay them a visit today to see some of our brightest young minds, as they develop their love of discovery and learning. The Primary Science Fair runs until the 11th January 2020.

Still haven’t had a chance to come and see all that the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition has to offer? Never fear!

There is still a limited number of tickets available for today, Friday 10th, and tomorrow, Saturday 11th January 2020. Log on and buy your tickets now to avoid disappointment. Go to https://btyoungscientist.com/ ticketing/.