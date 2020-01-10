Naas Gardai arrest motorist for suspected drink driving
Failed breath test
An Garda Siochana Twitter
A driver detained in Kildare was found to be 'a number of times; over the relevant drink driving limit.
The Naas Roads Policing unit detected the driver travelling at 149km/hr.
The driver was pulled over by Gardai and subsequently failed a Roadside Breath Test.
Gardai said that the driver was arrested for being a number of times over the legal limit, with court proceedings to follow.
