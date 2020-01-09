Kildare woman charged with providing false documents to insurance company

A woman has appeared before Naas District Court charged with providing false documents to an insurance company under the theft and fraud legislation.

Ann Maria Vacaru, 25, of Apartment 2, Tagadoe Cross, Maynooth, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan at the January 7 sitting.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that it is alleged that on February 14, 2018, Ms Vacaru produced the fake documents to the insurance company (at an unknown location) which were in relation to a no claims bonus.

Her aim, it is alleged, was to obtain an insurance policy. The case will be tried summarily in the District Court and it has been adjourned to a date in Janaury. The judge was told that there was no need for a State-appointed translator.