Man before courts in connection with alleged cannabis growhouse in Kildare

A man has appeared before Naas District Court charged with growing cannabis at his home in west Kildare. John Krieger, 48, of Ticknevin, Carbury, appeared at the January 7 sitting.

The State is alleging that Mr Krieger had around 21 plants with an estimated street value of €16,700 growing in a workshop beside his home at Ticknevin. The plants were around two foot high.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that the Director of Public Prosecution had ruled that the case could only be tried on a summary basis in the District Court, if Mr Krieger pleaded guilty to the offence.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told by the prosecuting garda that Mr Krieger made no reply when he was arrested at 9.25am earlier that day (January 7).

The judge refused jurisdiction in the case and put the matter back. There was no objection to bail but Mr Krieger is required to sign on at Naas Garda station. The case is adjourned until April 21 to enable the State produce a Book of Evidence.