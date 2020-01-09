It will be mainly dry in County Kildare today

It will be mainly dry across County Kildare today, according to Met Eireann.Mainly dry and calm today, with some frosty conditions this morning. Today will be rather cloudy and misty in some areas, but some brighter spells will develop as the day goes on. Scattered showers will arrive along Atlantic coasts towards evening, in strengthening northwest winds. Cool, with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Cold tonight and mainly dry except for the odd isolated shower. There will be a lot of clear weather with frost and icy patches developing as temperatures drop back to between -2 and +2 degrees, coldest in the eastern half of the country. Moderate northwest winds will become light overnight with some mist and fog patches forming.