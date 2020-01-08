Rise in murder attempts and threats in Kildare in 2018

The number of attempts and threats to murder including harassments and related offence has risen in the county Kildare Garda Division between 2017 and 2018, according to analysis of figures recently released by the Central Statistics Office.

The figures, which come from through the gardai but are released with reservation, show that the number of recorded offences in the above categories rose 6% from 758 to 801 between 2017 and 2018.

The largest number were recorded at Naas Garda Station, where the recorded numbers rose 33% to 175.

Athy also saw an increase, by 20% to 106.

Numbers fell at other stations.

SEE ALSO: Gardai carry out patrols on trains on Kildare line to detect anti social behaviour

The numbers at particular garda stations may not reflect the actual numbers in garda station areas because of the way they are manned.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

There was a 22% drop from 63 to 49 at the Leixlip garda station but a 100% rise from 9 to 18 at Carbury garda station.

Maynooth saw an 8% rise to 68 while Kildare garda station saw such crimes up 81% to 67.

Overall there were 43 more such crimes recorded in 2017 than 2018.