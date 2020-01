A call has been made for bus stops to be provided at both sides of the road near the Tougher's business park, between Naas and Newbridge.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer will make the request at a meeting of the Newbridge-Kildare Municipal Disgtrict on January 15.

Read more County Kildare news

Cllr O'Dwyer said a stop is needed on both sides of the dual carriageway.