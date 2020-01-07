Call to tackle anti social behaviour in Newbridge

A call has been made to tackle anti social behaviour in Newbridge.

Cllr Mark Stafford wants Kildare County Council to remove the park benches in the Market Square area of the town.

He believes this would be a deterrent to the consistent anti-social behaviour and dumping that occurs in this area. He has a motion down for the January 15 meeting of the Newbridge-Kildare Municipal District.