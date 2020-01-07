More overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

There are serious overcrowding problems at Naas Hospital again today.

Some 24 patients are being treated on trolleys having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

At Portlaoise Hospital there are seven patients on trolleys and there are 13 people on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.

However the worst overcrowded hospital in the country is Limerick University Hospital where 75 people are on trolleys.