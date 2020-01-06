Kildare Gardai seize car driven by unaccompanied Learner driver

The Naas Roads Policing unit recently stopped this unaccompanied Learner Driver speeding in the Rathcoffey area.

According to the newly-introduced Clancy Law, those on learner permits are required to have a qualified driver accompanying them at all times.

Car owners who allow learner drivers to use their car while unaccompanied are liable to fines of up to €1,000 and up to six months in prison, and could also have their vehicles seized.

The vehicle in this case was impounded with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice/penalty points to follow for the driver.

Kildare Gardai are also urging motorists to slow down on the roads.