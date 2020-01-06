Two day blood drive begins in Maynooth

A two-day blood donation drive is taking place in Maynooth today with donors urgently needed following the Christmas period.

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion service in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, between 3pm and 5pm, and from 7pm to 9pm, today and tomorrow.

Donors must be 18+and photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence may be required.

For more information on how to donate visit www.giveblood.ie