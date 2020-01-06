Serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

There are 24 patients being treated on trolleys today at Naas hospital after being admitted through the accident and emergency department.

Read more County Kildare news

This means it's among the most overcrowded hospitals in the eastern region where Dublin's Mater Hospital is the worst affected by overcrowding with 37 patients on trolleys.

There are eight patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 13 at Tullamore Hospital.