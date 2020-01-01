Art O'Neill remembrance walk, Sunday, 6 Jan

Walkers from across Co Kildare and Wicklow are invited to join a walk on Sunday next, January 5 2020 to commemorate Art O'Neill who died in 1592. One of the 'Wild Geese', O'Neill along with his brother Henry and Red Hugh O'Donnell had escaped from Dublin Castle and were making their way on foot across the Wicklow hills toward Glenmalure.

Art O'Neill however, had an injured leg and amidst a harsh winter, died on the journey. His brother and O'Donnell survived.

Michael Lawlor of Ballymore Eustace has extended an open invitation to walkers who'd like to join the walk, from Glenree (near the King's River, above Hollywood) to O'Neill's commemorative stone at Oak Wood, Co Wicklow.

“Anyone who wants to join is welcome, just come to Paddy Murphy's car park, Ballymore Eustace at 9.30am on Sunday next. We'll car pool and then drive to Glenree where the walk will commence.

“It should take about an hour and a half to get there, and please, walkers be advised as we're crossing boglands, wear wellingtons or suitable footwear and appropriate weather proof clothing.”

No dogs allowed on the walk. Contact Michael at 087 764 4008 for further details.