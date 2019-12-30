Free Christmas Tree recycling begins around Kildare on Saturday

Kildare County Council has arranged free Christmas tree recycling beginning this week commencing on Saturday, 4 January 2019 until Saturday 18 January with six locations accepting Christmas trees.

Free Christmas tree recycling will be available at the following locations later this week:

• Athy, Meeting Lane

• Clane, GAA Club

• Maynooth, Council Depot, Leinster Street

• Naas, Fairgreen

• Newbridge, Council Nursery, Naas Road

• Monasterevin Soccer Club, Barrett Park, Canal Road (open to the public on Saturday, 4 and Saturday, 11 January only).

All of the trees are shredded and used as compost or landscaping material. Packaging and decorations can not be recycled at these sites.

For more information check out the Council's Christmas and New Year Arrangements at www.kildare.ie



