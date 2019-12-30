Would be robber flees Naas shop
A would be robber ran empty handed from a Naas store.
The man had an iron bar in his hand when he entered a clothing shop at Poplar Square shortly before 6pm on December 23.
A staff member and customer fled after he came into the shop demanding money.
Gardai believe a silver coloured VW Golf Car with an 04 D registration and parked in the area may be connected with the incident, which happened at 5.36pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai at 884300.
