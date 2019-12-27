Double yellow lines for Ballymore Eustace

Double yellow lines are to be put down along a small section of Ballymore Eustace.

Local councillor Evie Sammon made the request for the work to be done at the entrance to a residential dwelling at Market Square, beside the Ballymore Inn.

Read more County Kildare news

Cllr Sammon said the residents had made the request.

Kildare County Council has said the work will be done, provided the councillors representing the Naas area agree and there were no objections at a Naas Municipal District meeting.