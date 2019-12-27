Two held for urinating in public as Naas gardai arrest four

Two men were arrested for being intoxicated and urinating in a public place in Naas.

A 27 year old was found urinating and in an intoxicated condition at South Main Street at 2.20am, on December 22.

Read more County Kildare news

Another 27 year old man from Newbridge was detained for a similar offence on December 22 at 2.15am.

On December 21, a 32 year old local man was arrested in Naas, at Basin Street, for a breach of the Public Order Act at 12.10am. Gardai say he was intoxicated.

On December 22, a man from Arklow, aged 26, was detained in an intoxicated condition for his own safety at South Main Street, shortly before midnight.