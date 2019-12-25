Kildare Goal Miles 2019 - locations and times
Here are this Christmas's Goal Miles in Kildare
Youngsters taking part in last year's Goal Mile in Clane
Kildare Goal Miles - Christmas 2019
Christmas Day:
Naas GAA Club, Sallins Road, 11am-12pm
St. Conleth's Community College, Station Road, Newbridge, 11.00am - 1.00pm
Johnstown Bridge GAA Grounds, 11am -12:30am
Bishopland, Ballymore Eustace, 10:30am
The North Kildare Rugby club, 11:30am
Carton House Golf Courtyard, Maynooth 12pm
St. Stephen’s Day:
Manzors Car Park, Clane, 10am – 11am
Clogherinkoe/Broadford GAA, 12pm
Le Cheile Athletic Club, Leixlip, 11:30am -12:30pm
Kingslane, Kilteel, 10.30am – 12pm
Allenwood Cross, 10am-12pm
January 2nd:
St Catherine Park, Leixlip, 11am-12pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on