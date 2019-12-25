Kildare Goal Miles 2019 - locations and times

Here are this Christmas's Goal Miles in Kildare

Youngsters taking part in last year's Goal Mile in Clane

Kildare Goal Miles - Christmas 2019

Christmas Day:

Naas GAA Club, Sallins Road, 11am-12pm
St. Conleth's Community College, Station Road, Newbridge, 11.00am - 1.00pm            
Johnstown Bridge GAA Grounds, 11am -12:30am              
Bishopland, Ballymore Eustace, 10:30am
The North Kildare Rugby club, 11:30am  
Carton House Golf Courtyard, Maynooth 12pm
 

St. Stephen’s Day:

Manzors Car Park, Clane, 10am – 11am               
Clogherinkoe/Broadford GAA, 12pm
Le Cheile Athletic Club, Leixlip, 11:30am -12:30pm
Kingslane, Kilteel, 10.30am – 12pm                      
Allenwood Cross, 10am-12pm
 

January 2nd:

St Catherine Park, Leixlip, 11am-12pm   

