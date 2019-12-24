Fancy a ham sandwich at St David's Church, Naas ?

If you’re looking for something different, something a little less seasonal then this might be for you.

St David’s Church, Naas, will host HamsandwicH in a live music event on December 28, starting at 8pm (doors open 7.30), featuring their signature calling card of Niamh Farrell’s powerful, yet sweet vocal, Podge McNamee’s juxtaposing baritone and Brian Darcy’s soaring guitar riffs.

If ever there was a band to feed off of their audience, it is HamsandwicH; their music is melodic, hook-laden and heart-warmingly charming.

The group has sold out Dublin’s prestigious Olympia Theatre three times and

supported Arcade Fire and The Pixies.

They’ve also played on the main stages at Electric Picnic, Longitude Festival, and The IndiePendence Festival.

Special guest on the night is Narraghmore’s own, Amy Dillon.

Tickets also include a wristband to an exclusive afterparty in Encore nightclub, Naas.

They are priced at €25 and are available from Jam Music, Naas and online from amientertainment.ie