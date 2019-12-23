Appeal made in prisons to help find missing Kildare man Trevor Deely

The Irish Prison Service has partnered with An Garda Síochána and Crimestoppers this week to launch a new poster campaign which will be displayed in prisons across the country featuring missing Kildare man Trevor Deely, who is missing 19 years.

It is believed that the poster campaign is the first of its kind in the country to try solve a missing person’s case by directly appealing to inmates for information.

Naas native Trevor Deely (22) went to his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2, on December 7, 2000, before going to a nightclub on Leeson Street.

At 3.35am, on December 8, he called to his workplace at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management (BIAM) Offices, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2.

He was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am. Moments later, the same camera also captures a man walking along in the same direction. This man has never been identified.

Mr Deely was reported missing by his family and an investigation was immediately launched by gardaí.

He is described at 6ft in height, of slim build with short red/blonde hair and green eyes. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a yellow and brown shirt and beige cord trousers.

Poster: Trevor Deely has been missing since December 8, 2000.

A fresh appeal was issued in April 2017, with gardaí releasing digitally enhanced VHS footage taken on the night of Trevor’s disappearance.

Gardaí then began the search of a three-acre woodland in Chapelizod in Dulbin on 12 August 2017 as a result of new information they obtained.

However, nothing was found to link to Mr Deely’s disappearance despite a €100,000 reward and numerous appeals for information.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the poster campaign was in operation, with posters displayed in prisoner and visitors' areas this week as part of an appeal for information.

"It is a unique and innovative way of continuing the ongoing co-operation and sharing of information between An Garda Síochána and the Irish Prison Service, in conjunction with Crimestoppers, and the appeal is made directly to inmates who might not have access to the ongoing campaigns for information that happen regularly in the wider public outside of prisons," said a prison service spokesman.

Anyone with information can call Kildare gardai on 045 527730, Pearse Street garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.