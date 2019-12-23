Christmas lights at KCC offices

There was not enough time to decorate the large tree at the front of Kildare County Council’s offices with festive lights this year.

Cllr Anne Breen asked for the lights to be put up.

But KCC said that due to time constraints it was not possible to put lights on the tree for Christmas.

Nevertheless, Aras Chill Dara is well decorated with lighting at the front of the premises, including sparkling deer, on smaller trees and at the boundary fence.