Visiting restrictions in place at Naas Hospital due to flu outbreak

Naas General Hospital would like to advise members of the public that visiting restrictions are in place in Curragh Ward and the Emergency Department at the hospital due to increasing levels of influenza and flu.

Members of the public should not visit these areas in the hospital, unless it is absolutely necessary. We would also like to emphasise that the public should not visit the hospital if they are experiencing any flu like symptoms, vomiting or diarrhoea.

The Hospital is currently caring for an increasing number of patients with influenza and flu like illness and have taken a decision to close one medical ward due to Influenza. This is necessary to protect vulnerable hospital patients and prevent further spread of the virus.

Alice Kinsella General Manager Naas General Hospital said, "We are appealing to people to cooperate with the visiting restrictions in these specific areas so that we can protect our patients, our staff and the public in general. In exceptional cases only, a maximum of 1 visitor per patient may be permitted with prior agreement with the ward manager/ nurse in charge.”

"While we know that this may be challenging for patients and their families, our priority must be protecting our patients many of whom are very ill and for whom the flu would be very serious. We would like to thank the public for their co-operation."