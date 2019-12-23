Kildare secondary school seeks temporary accommodation for next September

Scoil Dara school in Kilcock has asked the Department of Education for temporary accommodation at the school.

Over 80 pupils at present have no place at the school for next year.

Labour’s Emmet Stagg said he said he has been told by the Minister for Education that a request for temporary accommodation has been received from the school. “It has been advised to incorporate decanting solutions into its Design Plan for this building project and any identified need for temporary accommodation will be provided in that context,” said Mr Stagg.

Mr Stagg said he wanted to ensure that places are made available for pupils who have not as yet secured a place for next September. “Over 80 pupils at present have no place at the school for next year and it was simply unacceptable for Kilcock students to not have a place for their secondary education in Kilcock.”

Welcoming the application for the temporary accommodation Mr. Stagg said that the school has already been approved additional permanent Accommodation for nine mainstream classrooms, two science labs and prep area and a crafts room.

He said that whilst awaiting the delivery of these permanent buildings the temporary accommodation should resolve the current shortage of places for next September.