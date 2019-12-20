More rent rises in Kildare, Rental Tenancies Board figures indicate

Average house rents in Kildare rose over the last year, by a number of measures.

There was 5.5% on average between the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, according to recent figures from the Rental Tenancies Board, issued on December 18, indicate.

The figures, which reflect the newer properties registered in the county, indicate the average county rent rose from €1,039 to €1,153 over the year, an extra €60.

The largest increase was in Kill, a 12.9% rise to €1,302.70 while in Maynooth, the most expensive town in the county, the rent rose 5.6% to €1,397.

SEE ALSO: New Lidl in Kildare creates more jobs and has longer opening hours

Leixlip rents rose 7.2% to €1,358, while in the country town of Naas, the increase was 6.3% to €1,241.

There was a 3.9% rise in Celbridge, up €47.80 to €1,278.70.

The average rent in Kilcullen was €1,034, up 1.8%.

The third quarter report for 2019 looked at the year on year change for the standardised average county rent between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

This measure, published by the RTB and the ESRI on a quarterly basis, covers all new registered tenancies within that quarter which are submitted to the RTB. Existing agreements which are not newly registered are not captured by these data.

However, the report, which is available on the RTB website, indicates differences between new tenancy agreements and renewed agreements.

In Kildare, the rise was 12.1% for one/two bedroom properties, 1.2% for three bedroom properties and 17.2% for properties with four or more bedrooms.

The RTB also reported the recent rent growth at the Local Electoral Area level, including the number of quarters (out of the last 6 quarters) where annualised rent increases have been greater than or equal to 7 per cent.

Not surprisingly, Kildare areas featured.

In Maynooth it was two quarters and the standardised average rent was €1,463.92 in Q3 2019.

In Celbridge it was €1,587.65 with four quarters seeing a 7% plus rise.

The figures for other areas (number of quarters with 7% plus rises and rent respectively) were Naas, 2, €1,325.65, Athy, 5, €922.74, Kildare town, 2, €1,066.69, Clane, 4, €1,242.39, Leixlip, 3, €1,670.72 and Newbridge, 0, €1,104.11.