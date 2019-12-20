Kildare Gardaí become first in the country to receive mobile data stations

This week the Naas Roads Policing Unit became the first Gardaí to receive their Mobile Data Stations as part of the general roll out of The Garda ACTIVE Mobility Strategy.

The strategy was previously piloted and tested in Limerick.

These devices contain Garda apps that will allow them to access their garda email on the move, check a vehicle’s history and tax status, and allow them to work more efficiently with local business and community groups. It will also become the platform for future garda apps being developed.

The Garda ACTIVE Mobility Strategy is a key element of An Garda Síochána’s Modernisation and Renewal Programme 2016-2021.

The aim of ACTIVE is to give Garda members instant and secure access to a wide-range of Garda information and services regardless of their location.

ACTIVE is shorthand for the type of impact the programme hopes to make to policing:

- Accessible

- Community Based

- Transparent

- Innovative

- Visible

- Effective

This should enhance the ability of Gardaí to act in a situation based on real-time information and increase the time they spend on patrol rather than in the station dealing with paperwork.