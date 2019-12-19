New Lidl store opens in time for Christmas in Kildare town

The new Lidl supermarket in Kildare town opens to the public this morning - just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping - and is promising a family fun weekend for customers.

The outlet on the Dublin Road is directly across the road from the old foodstore and sits on the site of the former Magee Barracks.

Events being planned from today until Sunday include face painting, a kids' sweet cart and free balloons.

Customers will be able to avail of money-off vouchers on groceries and Christmas gift ideas.

The new Lidl store, which is larger and more modern than the old premises, will also be selling its own brand takeaway coffees and other hot drinks.