Busy few days ahead for Christmas Tree outlet only five minutes from M7

The Ballybrittas Christmas Trees outlet is located in an atmospheric Coillte forest site - Derries Wood - just past Ballybrittas village on the main R445.

The recently-resurfaced depot has plenty of parking and is only 10 mins from Monasterevin, 20 mins from Kildare Town and 5 mins from Junction 15 of the M7.

A happy family picking up the tree



Families love the experience of visiting the outlet and taking their time to select their favourite tree.



You can select from small to large. Species include Nordmende, Noble Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce and Scots Pine.

The best trees are selected from sustainable and managed Christmas Tree farms in Wicklow and elsewhere.







When you select your tree, the operators Richard and Willie will net it and secure it in your vehicle for a safe journey home.



Ballybrittas Christmas Trees also sell stands and advise you on how to care for your tree.



Locally crafted Christmas Wreaths are also sold at the site.

And all kids get free lollipops!

For more information, see www.ballybrittaschristmastrees.ie

or https://www.facebook.com/ballybrittaschristmastrees/ for more details, as well as Tree Sizes and Prices.



