Kildare resident dies in car crash in Dublin

A man who crashed a car killing him and an innocent mother-of-three had been living in Newbridge, it has emerged.

Dean Coleman (25) died after his 1995-registed Fiat vehicle struck a pole in Templogue, Dublin at 1am on Tuesday morning.

Mother-of-three Annemarie Hooper, aged in her 30s, was a passenger in the car and also died.

The crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman was originally from Drimnagh but had been residing in recent years on Maple Road in the Great Connell area of Newbridge.

He had been serving an eight-year driving ban imposed in 2013.

He was previously jailed over a high-speed chase with gardaí around Dublin city while his infant child was in the car.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was notified as Garda officers had earlier interacted with the vehicle.