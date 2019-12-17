Death notices for today: Tuesday, December 17

The death has occurred of Anne Stapleton (née O'Neill) (pictured)

Leixlip, Kildare / Bansha, Tipperary



Stapleton (neé O’Neill) (Knockaulin, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary) December 14th. 2019, (suddenly), Anne, beloved wife of Paddy and dear mother of Ian, Conor and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and their partners Lyn, Dorota and Jenny, brothers John, Thos, Willie and Paddy, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Thursday evening (19th December) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (20th December) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Confey cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Jason Carroll

Limeville, Kildare Road, Rathangan, Kildare



Son of the late Michael and father of the late Michael. Sadly missed by his loving mother Cecelia, children Claire, Cleo and Chelsea, fiancée Lisa, sister Michelle, brothers Vivian and Patrick, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 6 pm on Tuesday (Dec 17th) with Rosary at 8:30 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning ( Dec 18th) at 10:15 am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) COATES

Kill, Kildare



Coates (Kill) – Dec 15, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness, at home, Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of Alice and adored father of Colette, Coleen and Caitriona; Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren Zara, Leah, Derec, Austin and Kamdin, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Lorcan and Adrian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, large extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society and The Palliative Care Team at St. Brigid’s Hospice. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897 397.

The death has occurred of Patrick Phillip (Pat) DOYLE

1 The Avenue, Riverside Manor, Kilcullen, Kildare



Patrick Phillip (Pat) Doyle, 1 The avenue, Riverside Manor, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on 15th December, 2019 at Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin.

Much loved husband of Aileen and adored father of Calum.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, family and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Service on Thursday, 19th December, at 11am in The Boys Chapel, Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Co. Kildare.

Private Cremation Service afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Tallaght University Hospital Foundation.

"Gone fishin"

The death has occurred of Philomena Hanlon (née Burke)

Railpark, Maynooth, Kildare



Hanlon, (nee Burke) Philomena (Phyllis), Railpark, Maynooth, Co.Kildare, December 15th 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, beloved mother of the late Keith, deeply regretted by her loving husband George, sons Karl, Niall, George, Jonathan and Simon, daughters-in-law, Marie, Emily, Catherine, Emma, and Elie, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Nioclás Ó MAITIÚ

Bóthar Rath Eascrach/Rathasker Road, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Sadly missed by his sons Ciarán, Mac Dara, Éanna and Rónán, brothers Jack (John) and Eugene, his sister Ann, his sisters in law, brother in law, daughters in law Niamh, Eileen, Suzanne and Helen, grand children Adam, Cían, Oisín, Seámus, Caoimhe, Sadhbh and Róisín, relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday evening, arriving at the Church of our Lady and St. David, Naas at 7 o’clock. Funeral on Thursday after 10 o’clock Mass to St. Peter’s Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ‘Parkinson’s Association of Ireland’.

“May He Rest In Peace”

Go suaimhneach, faoi churam cineálta fhoireann Craddock House Nursing Home, cailliúnt mhór dá mhic Ciarán, Mac Dara, Éanna agus Rónán, dá dheartháireacha Jack (John) agus Eugene, agus a dheirfiúr Ann, dá dheirfiúracha céile, dá dheartháir céile, dá íníonacha céile Niamh, Eileen, Suzanne agus Helen, dá gharpháistí Adam, Cían, Oisín, Seámus, Caoimhe, Sadhbh agus Róisín, gaolta agus dá chairde.

Aistreofar a chorp tráthnóna Dé Céadaoin, ag teacht chun Eaglais na Maighdine Muire agus Naomh Dáithí ag 7.00 i.n. Beidh an tsochraid ar an Déardaoin tar éis aifrinn 10.00 r.n ag Reilig Naomh Peadar, Teach an Dá Mhíle, Nás na Ríogh. Bláthanna ón gclann amháin, le bhur dtoil. Is féidir síntiús a thabhairt do ‘Parkinson’s Association of Ireland’.

The death has occurred of Marie Swords

Rosconnell Square, Newbridge, Kildare / Gorey, Wexford / Tallaght, Dublin



Formerly of Gorey, Co. Wexford and Tallaght, Co. Dublin. Wife of the late John. Sister of the late Anita and brother Finian.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ruth and Aoife, son Aaron, granddaughter Abbie and grandson Shay, daughter in law Catherine, sister, brother, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock on Tuesday (Dec 17th). Removal on Wednesday morning (Dec 18th) at 11 o'clock to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 12 o'clock.

Family flowers only, please.