Projects urged to apply for heritage grants for 2020

Suitable projects in Co Kildare have been encouraged to apply for the 2020 Built Heritage Investment Scmeme (BHIS) before the January 31 closing date.

There is €79,000 allocated to Kildare Co Council which will assess application and award funding on behalf of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.



As part of the Historical Structures Fund, Newbridge College clock tower, Junior House, was approved funding of €25,000 in 2019.

In 2019, there were a number of grants for Kildare under the BHIS. The recipients were Church of Ireland, Kilberry; St. Michael's Church, Athy; Johnstown graveyard and church; Sean Chill, Donaghcumper, Celbridge; Church of the Holy Saviour, Narraghmore; Ard Na Gréine, Canal View, Sallins; 7 Canning Place, Newbridge; Leixlip Boathouse, Leixlip; Pebble Hill House, Maynooth; Riverstown House, Kildangan; Grattan Vault, Celbridge; Mill Cottage, Sallins; and the thatched cottage in Thomastown.

The Department has also allocated €1 million for the historic towns initiative, runs in conjunction with the Heritage Council.

The initiative is a fund for the heritage-led regeneration of historic towns with an indicative minimum population of 1,500.

Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan said: “Both the BHIS and the HSF are administered by the local authorities and are now open for applications until 31 January 2020.

“Full details of the schemes are on my Department's website.”

The minister was responding to questions in the Dáil on Wednesday, December 11 from Fine Gael TDs Bernard Durkan and Martin Heydon.