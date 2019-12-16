Athy College awarded prestigious Teaching Council bursary

Athy College has received one of 24 bursaries awarded by Teaching Council for participating in a range of education-related research projects as part of the first public service wide Innovation Week.

The bursaries, totalling more than €86,000, are being awarded under the third cycle of the John Coolahan Research Support Framework - a key element of the Council’s CROÍ (Collaboration and Research for Ongoing Innovation) research series.

Through the Research Support Framework, and CROÍ more broadly, the Council highlights the fact that research, innovation, and collaboration are at the heart of teaching and learning. The Framework is designed to support teachers’ ongoing professional growth through their engagement in and with research, and the sharing of learning from that process.

The research activities being supported by the Teaching Council under the Framework cover a range of topics from professional learning, to wellbeing, to student teachers’ attitudes to teaching in a Gaelcholáiste. Many involve innovative partnerships across schools, and between schools and Higher Education Institutions.

Pictured: Tomas Ó Ruairc, Director of the Teaching Council, Sharon Coffey, Deputy Principal in Athy College, Co Kildare, Máire Lineen, Chairperson of Education Committee in the Teaching Council and Sean McMahon, Deputy Chairperson of the Teaching Council

Teaching Council Deputy Chairperson, Séan McMahon, said:“Through the John Coolahan Research Support Framework, the Teaching Council is supporting teachers in leading cutting-edge research, and in sharing learning from research, in schools across the country. And through this research awards programme we are publicly celebrating primary, post-primary, and further education teachers as researchers, as innovators, and as collaborators.”

Teaching Council Director, Tomás Ó Ruairc said:“I am delighted that the Council is recognising innovation by teachers and teacher educators during Innovation Week 2019. The John Coolahan Research Support Framework is itself an innovation in how the public sector supports the sharing of best practice amongst teachers.

"The research projects which we are recognising this week connect learning between schools, Universities and colleges of education. This connection of innovation will enhance the quality of teaching and learning for all of our pupils and students.”