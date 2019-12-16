Tendering process paused for new €30m State Data Centre in Celbridge

The tendering process for the new 30 million State Data Centre in Celbridge has encountered delays due to an appeal lodged on planning condition

Labour's Emmet Stagg was in contact with the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to progressing the €30 Million State Data Centre at the Backweston Campus in Celbridge, which was granted planning permission on October 24th last, and which was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanala by the OPW on 20th November, in relation to a condition attached to the grant of planning.

Mr. Stagg stated that thirteen Expressions of Interest were received from Contractors for the prequalification process for the construction of the State Data Centre but the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform has now advised Mr. Stagg that the Tender process has been paused whilst awaiting the outcome of the appeal.

Mr. Stagg stated that the OPW has appealed a condition imposed by Kildare Co. Council when granting planning permission, to upgrade Young's Cross, and a decision on this is not due until 2nd April next year.

The Data Centre, stated Mr. Stagg, was previously described by the OPW as of critical importance to the State due to the deficiencies of the existing State infrastructure and the construction of the Data Centre will be of immense benefit to multiple Government departments and agencies. Data Centres centralise IT operations and equipment and manage and disseminate data and they are essential for housing most critical systems and are vital to the continuity of daily operations.

Concluding Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that 'whilst the delay in moving to tender and construction made sense whilst awaiting the outcome of the appeal, it imposes a further delay on the important need' for the State Data Centre as outlined by the OPW.