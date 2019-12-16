Calls for KCC to write to Children's Minister over identity rights of adopted people

Kildare County Council is being asked to write to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone's department requesting it acknowledge adoption identity rights.

Councillors Chris Pender and Patricia Ryan are calling on the Council on behalf of Aitheantas, to write to Minister Zappone requesting/demanding that her Department acknowledges Adoptee Identity Rights and immediately allows Adoptees 'access to their own information on health, history and heritage in line with the equality and personal autonomy rights of other citizens and as voted for in two of our recent referenda.'

This comes after it broke last week that adopted people will not be given access to their birth records in the near future.

Ms Zappone said her legal advice is that there must be some protection of birth parents' constitutional right to privacy reflected in the legislation.

The minister also said no consensus had been reached on the issue of the release of birth information despite significant efforts being made. Ms Zappone described this as 'deeply disappointing' but said she considered it prudent and necessary for other important issues to be progressed.

The motion put forward by Cllr Pender and Cllr Ryan will be discussed at the monthly meeting of Kildare County Council later this afternoon Monday 16 December at 2pm.