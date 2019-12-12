Newbridge Parishes Race Day at Curragh Racecourse raises €18k for good causes

Fr Paul Dempsey and The Reverend Tim Wright receive a cheque from Evan Arkwright, Racing Manager Curragh Racecourse of €18,000 from proceeds raised at the Newbridge Parishes Race Day which took place in September.

Well in excess of €500,000 has been raised for worthwhile projects benefiting the local community since the race day was launched 34 years ago.

The 2020 Newbridge Parishes Race Day will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 4.

This year's Race Day took place in the redeveloped Curragh on September 28 and coincided with the Curragh’s Autumn Festival which also included Future Champions Day the following day.

The Day featured music from a variety of local performers including the Newbridge Gospel Choir.

Children from sports clubs in the parish took part in exhibition games between races including Moorefield, Sarsfields GAA, Newbridge Town and Newbridge United soccer teams, Cill Dara and Newbridge rugby clubs and Newbridge Athletics Club.

The event also celebrated the successes of Irish Pony Club members and included a special Musical Ride performance and a Jockey Skills display on the track with ten pony club members taking part.