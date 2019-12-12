Kildare Senator has second best voting record in Seanad, figures reveal

Fine Gael Senator Anthony Lawlor has the second best voting record in the Seanad, according to RTE figures.

Lawlor who was elected to the Agricultural Panel in the Seanad in a by-election in April 2018, claimed just €14,000 in expenses.

Senators must record their attendance at Leinster House on at least 120 days each year to claim their full Travel and Accommodation Allowance (TAA), the expense scheme also used by non-Ministerial TDs.

They are not required to vote in the Seanad to claim under the scheme and the amount paid is based on the distance a Senator must travel to Leinster House.

Researchers looked at a period between June 2016 and July 2019 when each Senator recorded their attendance at Leinster House, yet failed to vote.

Senator Jerry Buttimer (Fine Gael), the Leader of the Seanad, voted on every voting day he was signed in, bar two days.

There were 15 Senators who voted on 90% or more of the voting days they were signed in.

Fine Gael's Neale Richmond has voted at least once in every voting day he has been signed in from June 2016 - July 2019.

At the other end of the scale, Senators Joan Freeman (Ind) and Keith Swanick (Fianna Fáil) failed to participate in any Seanad votes on around three-quarters of the voting days they were recorded as present at Leinster House over a three-year period, RTÉ Investigates has found.

Three other Senators did not participate in any votes in over 50% of voting days when they were signed in at Leinster House for expense purposes: Independent John Dolan (71%), Fianna Fáil's Catherine Ardagh (57%), and Independent Colette Kelleher (52%).

RTÉ Investigates compared official Leinster House attendance records for Senators, with Seanad and Committee voting records. The period examined was from June 2016, when the current Seanad was convened, to July 2019.

This follows an investigation into voting in the Dáil, which found some TDs did not vote on 50% of the voting days when they were recorded at Leinster House.