After a wet start it'll dry up in County Kildare

Rain in Leinster and east Ulster clearing this morning with sunny spells and showers following. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Cold, with highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees and strengthening westerly winds, which will become strong and gusty in west by early evening, according to Met Eireann.

Tonight will be cold and windy with clear spells and showers, mainly over the western half of the country. More persistent rain in Ulster and north Connacht with a continuing risk of hail and thunder. West to northwest winds will be very strong and gusty in the west with gales along the coast. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.