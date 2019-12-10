Funeral details announced for man who died in Kilcullen motorway traffic incident

The funeral details have been announced for the man who was killed after he was struck by a car near Kilcullen late on Saturday night.

Stephen O'Driscoll, 24, was a pedestrian on the M9 motorway at Greenhills, Kilcullen when he was struck.

The male driver of the car, in his 20s, was uninjured.

The M9 Southbound was closed between J1 and J2 for a Garda forensic investigation for some times afterwards and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Mr O'Driscoll of 21 The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow, passed away, on December 7, after the tragic accident.

Beloved son of Barry and Julie, cherished brother of Chloe, much loved father of Cáil and adored grandson of Paddy and Anne O’Driscoll, Tom Kelly and the late Sheila Kelly.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, son, sister, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 5pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 7 pm.

Arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday in The Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in Skeoughvosteen Cemetery, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.