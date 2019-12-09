Former Kildare county councillor calls for State motor and public liability insurance

The State should assume the responsibility to provide motor and public liability insurance as an essential public utility and provide insurance on a progressive non-profit basis that takes account of people’s ability to pay and ends the systematic discrimination against young people, people on low incomes and small businesses, according to former Kildare county councillor Brendan Young and Rise party TD, Paul Murphy.

“Revelations that insurance bosses recently wrote to Minister D'Arcy using 'compo culture' arguments as cover for insurance premium increases comes as no surprise,” Deputy Murphy and Celbridge based Mr Young say.

They argue that the idea that 'competition' between transnational insurance companies operating in Ireland will reduce premiums is a fantasy. “It is not surprising that the Minister echoes the cries of the insurers – adding to the pressure on the committee of judges to reduce compensation awards. Rather than simply reducing awards for personal injury, this committee should demand that the insurance companies open their books and reveal what's really happening.”

They argued that recently published data points towards rising reinsurance costs and profiteering as the real reason for the soaring premiums. “Total awards for personal injury cases fell 28% between 2014 and 2018 in spite of rising premiums. The average award dropped 19% during the same period. Major insurers’ spending on motor and liability claims barely changed between 2017 and 2013, despite their premium income climbing 57% in the same four years.”

Deputy Murphy and Mr Young said that in 2015, insurers paid more than 35% of the motor and liability premiums they received from customers back out in reinsurance costs. From 2005 to 2010, they were paying around 6%. Yet in 2017, Insurance Ireland members posted an estimated profit of €227 million, up from just €16 million in 2016 and a loss of €216 million a year earlier. “The underlying reason for the rise of premiums is that the international insurance industry is driven by the need to make profits – in a context of rising global claims for storm damage due to climate change. Cutting compensation awards covers the reality of what's going on and blames people who are victims of injury,”

