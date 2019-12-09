Parents at two Kildare primary schools plead for safe cycle track and path

A deputation from two Maynooth primary schools has appealed to Kildare County Council to improve safety on the route to the school which are on the Celbridge road.

The deputation, Rachel Grimes Doyle and Owen Conlan, for parents/guardians at Gaelscoil Ui Fhiaich and Neasa Hogan, for Maynooth Educate Together, told the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee on December 6 that there are major concerns about the safety of children going to school on the R405.

They told of one child whose school bag had been struck by a passing buss. They are asking for a cycle track and footpath improvements to connected to planned infrastructure which will also accommodate 950 new houses in the area with the building of a new orbital route for Maynooth.

The group said that the proportion of children either walking or cycling to schools has halved between 1986 and 2016. They say there have been “too many near misses” on the Celbridge road.

A survey of 310 families they conducted found that while 70% of the students live within two kilometres of the schools , 72% of parents consider the path unsafe and only 47% of students currently walk, scoot or cycle to school.

It found 41% of children come to school by car. “If a wider path and cycle track was in place, 93% of children would would walk, scoot or cycle.

The number of children at the schools is expected to grow from 750 to 1,100 within 5 years.

There are calls for wide paths on both sides of the road but some nearby residents don't want to give up space at their house gardens.

Funding will be a big issue.

Council executive, Cyril Buggy, they will look at design and costs. It will be expensive to put a path on both sides but they will cost that and for one side, adding that the costs don't include any land acquisition issues, he said.