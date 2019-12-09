The Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club to host public meeting at 8.30pm tonight

A public meeting organised by the Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club in association with Kildare Sports Parternship is set to take place in Monasterevin Community Centre tonight, Monday 9 December, at 8.30pm.

The club is looking for new members, with those having a keen interest in kayaking invited to attend.

"We need all interested in kayaking in the town to please attend. Your attendance will show the amount of local interest in developing this club for our community. It will also help enable our club to access much-needed public funding to buy equipment and get local people out on the water,"said the club.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at 8.30pm tonight in Monasterevin Community Centre.

For more information and updates check out the Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club on Facebook.