GAA star Philly McMahon ties the knot in Co Kildare ceremony at the weekend

Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon has married his long-time partner PR guru Sarah Lacey in a lavish ceremony in Co Kildare over the weekend.

The All-Star footballer and the PR guru said "I do" in SS Mary and Laurence Church in Crookstown, Athy, Co Kildare on Saturday 7 December before attending a lavish reception in Kilkea Castle.

Philly looked dapper in a three piece black tuxedo which included a velvet jacket, round waist coat and cropped trousers.

And in a lovely and heartwarming gesture, he paid tribute to his late brother and late father by adding a picture of them to his cufflinks. His look was finished off with a dickie-bow and a pair of loafers.

Dublin star Philly McMahon honoured his late father and brother with specially designed cufflinks for his wedding.

Meanwhile the bride wore a stunning floor-length lace gown featuring a deep 'V' front, RSVP Live reports.

Sarah let her long curly brunette locks flow over the dress while a veil descending from the top of her head right down the back of the gorgeous creation.

The bride and groom cut their wedding cake at Kilkea Castle in Co Kildare on Saturday. Pic. Instagram.

The newlyweds were joined on their special day by a number of a high profile names as they became man and wife, including Dean Rock, Kevin McManamon, boxer Bernand Dunne and Dancing With The Stars favourite Denis Bastick.

Team captain Stephen Cluxton, Eoghan O'Gara, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny also toasted to the happy couple.

The couple got engaged last December, after the seven time All-Ireland winner popped the question under the Northern Lights during a romantic holiday to Iceland.